Baylor vs. Texas Tech odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 7 from proven model

The No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders will take on the No. 4 Baylor Bears at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech is 10-3 overall and 8-0 at home, while Baylor is 11-1 overall and 1-0 on the road. Texas Tech is looking for its sixth consecutive win. Baylor, meanwhile, has won 10 in a row and has not lost since Nov. 8. The Red Raiders are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Texas Tech vs. Baylor odds, while the over-under is set at 129.5.

Texas Tech couldn't have asked for a better start to conference play than the 85-50 stomping the Red Raiders laid on Oklahoma State on Saturday. That 35-point margin was the largest for the Red Raiders on the season. Jahmi'us Ramsey scored 18 points while making four three-pointers. Texas Tech went ahead for good with an 11-point run late in the first half and moved out to a 19-point lead with 15:30 left.

Meanwhile, Baylor greeted the new year with a 59-44 win over Texas in its conference opener. Baylor's MaCio Teague filled up the stat sheet, matching a season-high with 21 points, along with six rebounds. Jared Butler had 13 points but missed 11 of 16 shots from the field. Freddie Gillespie led the team with 12 rebounds. The Bears finished with 19 offensive rebounds and 21 second-chance points.

