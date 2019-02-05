Boston College vs. Duke odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 90-58 roll

In a rematch of one of last season's most memorable games, the Boston College Eagles visit the No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Duke has won five straight following its loss to Syracuse, with the past four coming by double-figures, while Boston College has stumbled following a 6-1 start with losses in seven of its past nine. Last season, the Eagles stunned Duke 89-84 to halt the Blue Devils' 10-0 start to the season. The Blue Devils are 23.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 156.5 in the latest Duke vs. Boston College odds. Before you lock in your Duke vs. Boston College picks and college basketball predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks.

It has locked in on Boston College vs. Duke.

The model knows the Blue Devils appear to have regained the dominant form that made them the odds-on favorite to win the NCAA title. They remain at the top of the betting board with college basketball odds to win it all of around 2-1.

The Blue Devils are led by Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, perhaps the most dynamic freshman duo college basketball has seen in recent memory. Neither was on campus when Duke was upset last season by Boston College, as former stars Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter Jr., who have since moved on to the pros, led last season's club.

Duke is fresh off 174 combined points in wins against Notre Dame and St. John's. On Saturday, the Blue Devils shot 56 percent from the field and all five starters hit double-figures. Williamson had 29 points and six rebounds.

But just because the Blue Devils are loaded with talent doesn't mean they'll cover the Duke vs. Boston College spread.

Boston College features many of the same players who contributed to last season's upset of Duke. The key cog is junior Ky Bowman, one of the top players in the ACC. He is averaging 20.8 points and 7.9 rebounds. Bowman had 30 points and 10 rebounds in last year's win. He hit 12 of 24 from the field and also added nine assists. The Eagles hit 15 3-pointers as a team and shot 51 percent.

Boston College has been on the short end in a handful of tight ACC games, but still has wins over likely NCAA Tournament-bound opponents like Florida State and Minnesota.

Boston College has been on the short end in a handful of tight ACC games, but still has wins over likely NCAA Tournament-bound opponents like Florida State and Minnesota.