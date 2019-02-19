Bracketology Bubble Watch: Alabama, Clemson face critical matchups for their resumes

TCU rejoined the bubble after last night's loss at Oklahoma State. The loss is the third straight for the Horned Frogs. The last two of those, including the loss at home to Oklahoma on Saturday, are their two worst losses of the season. The Frogs' second leading scorer, Kouat Noi, missed both of those games and is out indefinitely with an ankle injury. TCU only has seven scholarship players available with Noi sidelined.

The committee takes injuries and other roster issues into account as part of their process, but it seems to affect seeding more than selection, and even then, not dramatically. Losses are still losses. The committee does not ignore them or assume a team would have won if not shorthanded. TCU is going to have to build a resume that gets them selected to the tournament with or without Noi.

Let's take a look at bubble teams in need of wins on Tuesday night.