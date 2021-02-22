Maryland picked up another big win on Sunday, this one at Rutgers 68-59 splitting the season series with the Scarlet Knights.

One side-effect of this win is that the Terrapins now also have a Quad 2 loss for the first time this season. The home loss to Rutgers has dropped down from Q1 to Q2, so Maryland is now 5-9 vs Q1.

St. Bonaventure moved into a tie with VCU atop the Atlantic 10 standings with a win over Davidson on Sunday. That league is a bit muddied at the top due to some teams being short a few games. Five teams have either two or three losses, but only St. Bonaventure and VCU have played more than nine games in the league.

There is another first place battle in one of Monday's bubble games, and this one is in a major conference.

Here are the bubble teams in action Moday. All times Eastern