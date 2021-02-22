Maryland picked up another big win on Sunday, this one at Rutgers 68-59 splitting the season series with the Scarlet Knights.
One side-effect of this win is that the Terrapins now also have a Quad 2 loss for the first time this season. The home loss to Rutgers has dropped down from Q1 to Q2, so Maryland is now 5-9 vs Q1.
St. Bonaventure moved into a tie with VCU atop the Atlantic 10 standings with a win over Davidson on Sunday. That league is a bit muddied at the top due to some teams being short a few games. Five teams have either two or three losses, but only St. Bonaventure and VCU have played more than nine games in the league.
There is another first place battle in one of Monday's bubble games, and this one is in a major conference.
Here are the bubble teams in action Moday. All times Eastern
|Team
|Game
|Time (TV)
|Bubble breakdown
|SYRACUSE at Duke
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|No, this isn't about Duke. Syracuse is looking for what would could be its first Quad 1 win of the season. So far, the best win on the resume for the Orange came at home to Virginia Tech. I would still consider that their best win even if they come through vs. the Blue Devils.
|DRAKE vs. Evansville
|7 p.m. (ESPN+)
|The Bulldogs took care of business in the first game of this series Sunday. Drake beat the Purple Aces 85-71. The Bulldogs cannot afford a loss to Evansville. In fact, they can only maybe afford to lose to Loyola Chicago from here on out.
|OREGON at USC
|9 p.m. (FS1)
|These teams are tied in the loss column in the Pac-12, along with UCLA, but the Ducks are a few wins behind due to a recent COVID-19 pause. They were the preseason favorite in the conference and get a chance to assert themselves against the Trojans. This is the only game Oregon has with either USC or UCLA in the regular season. The Trojans are coming off a home loss to Arizona, which snapped a seven-game winning streak.