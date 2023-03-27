Junior guard Caleb Love, North Carolina's leading scorer this season, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Love, who averaged 16.7 points per game, helped lead the Tar Heels to a 20-13 (11-9 ACC) record as they failed to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010. UNC already has a possible lineup replacement, though, as Brown guard Paxson Wojcik announced his commitment shortly after Love's decision.

A consensus five-star prospect out of St. Louis, Love is now ranked as the 10th best available player in the portal, according to 247Sports, which has re-rated him as a four-star player.

"I've taken some time with my family to reevaluate what's best for me to continue to grow as a player and I've decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my journey," he said in a Monday announcement on Twitter.

Though Love ended the season as UNC's leading scorer, he was one of the least-efficient players in the rotation this year, shooting just 38% from the field and 30% from downtown. This after showing out during the Tar Heels' deep run in the 2022 NCAA Tournament when he averaged 18.8 points, scoring 30 against UCLA in the Sweet 16 and 28 against Duke in the Final Four.

He ultimately chose to return to North Carolina rather than pursue an opportunity in the NBA.

Wojcik averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on a 14-13 Brown team. He shot 38% on his 5.6 3-point attempts per game, which likely is how he'll fit at UNC. Wojcik, a three-star recruit to Loyola-Chicago out of high school, was ranked 49th by 247Sports among players in the transfer portal.

Guard R.J. Davis (16.1 points per game, 44% shooting) and forward Armando Bacot (15.9 points per game, 55% shooting) will form the core of the Tar Heels' program next season.