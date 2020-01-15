Colgate vs. Lafayette odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 15 predictions from advanced model

The Patriot League will tip off the Wednesday college basketball schedule as the Colgate Raiders visit the Lafayette Leopards in the Kirby Sports Center at 11 a.m. ET. The Raiders are coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance a season ago and head coach Matt Langel has his program trending in that direction yet again with seven consecutive wins bringing their record to 13-4. Meanwhile, Fran O'Hanlon and the Leopards have already matched their win total from last season with a 10-5 record.

Colgate has covered in five of its last six games but is just 7-9 against the spread overall, while Lafayette is an impressive 11-3-1 against the number. For Wednesday's matchup, the Raiders are 1.5-point favorites with the over-under at 143.5 in the latest Colgate vs. Lafayette odds.

Colgate vs. Lafayette spread: Colgate -1.5

Colgate vs. Lafayette over-under: 143.5

Colgate vs. Lafayette money line: Colgate -132, Lafayette +108

COL: The Raiders are 4-1 ATS in their last four Patriot League games.

LAF: The Leopards are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games.

Why Colgate can cover

The model knows that the Raiders are one of the most prolific 3-point shooting teams in the nation, taking and making the sixth most 3-point attempts in Division-I. The Raiders have made an average of 10.6 threes per game this season and they've also been one of the nation's best at defending the 3-point line. Colgate opponents have hit just 28.6 percent of their shots from beyond the arc.

Jordan Burns leads the team with 14.7 points per game, but all five Colgate starters average at least 9.8 points per game and make at least 1.1 shots from deep per game. Rapolas Ivanauskas gives the Raiders balance inside, as the 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 13.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. The Northwestern transfer gives Colgate a huge size advantage inside against a Lafayette squad that doesn't have anyone taller than 6-foot-8 playing more than 10 minutes per game.

Why Lafayette can cover

Even so, there's no guarantee the Raiders will cover the Colgate vs. Lafayette spread. The model also has considered that Lafayette has exceeded expectations in a big way this season. Junior guard Justin Jaworski can absolutely fill it up, as he averages 18.0 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor, 38.1 percent from the 3-point line and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line. Jaworski dropped 21 points against Colgate to help Lafayette cover as 6.5-point underdogs in a 76-70 loss to close out the regular season in 2018-19.

Lafayette is shooting 47.4 percent from the floor as a team and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc. Both of those figures rank in the top 40 nationally and show that O'Hanlon's squad works hard to get quality looks and have a collection of capable shooters who can knock those looks down. E.J. Stephens and Myles Cherry provide supplemental scoring to Jaworski, with Stephens averaging 11.7 points per game and shooting 38.6 percent from the 3-point line while Cherry shoots 66.3 percent from the floor and averaging 10.9 points per game.

