College basketball corruption trial: Ex-Auburn assistant Chuck Person avoids prison time

Former Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person avoided prison time Wednesday at his sentencing for a bribery conspiracy charge after being implicated in the college basketball recruiting scandal in the fall of 2017. According to The Associated Press, Person was instead sentenced to 200 hours of community service during a two-year probationary period.

Sentencing guidelines in Person's specific case could have allowed for the presiding judge at sentencing, Judge Loretta A. Preska, to issue two years of prison time. Preska opted instead for a more lenient punishment by citing that "no purpose would be served by incarceration" of Person.

Person accepted $91,500 in bribery money during his stint at Auburn to leverage his own personal relationships to steer players he had influence on to a specific financial adviser, prosecutors in the case uncovered. He entered a guilty plea in March to a bribery conspiracy charge.

Person is one of the four assistant coaches to be implicated by federal authorities related to the college basketball scandal. Former Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans was sentenced to three months in prison earlier this summer and faces possible deportation; former Arizona assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson was also sentenced to three months in prison. Former USC assistant Tony Bland, like Person, avoided prison time but faces two years probation. All four lost their coaching jobs shortly after being implicated in 2017.