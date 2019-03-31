College basketball picks: 2019 March Madness bracket predictions for Elite Eight games on Sunday

The NCAA Tournament marches on to the Elite Eight. There are only six teams remaining in March Madness, with two more spots up for grabs to join the Final Four field in Minneapolis next week.

No. 5 seed Auburn might be the closest thing to a surprise this year after knocking out No. 1 seed North Carolina in the Sweet 16. Now, they face an old SEC foe in No. 2 seed Kentucky with everything on the line. And in the night cap, No. 2 seed Michigan State battles No. 1 seed Duke in the only 1 vs. 2 matchup of the tournament. Two of the most illustrious coaching careers will battle for yet another trip to the Final Four in Tom Izzo and Mike Krzyzewski.

You will have the opportunity to increase your lead -- or catch up -- in your bracket pool and cash some tickets along the way. Our CBS Sports experts have picked both games for Sunday, both against the spread and straight up so you can get started on the road to the March of your dreams. If you're looking for a full March Madness schedule with tip times, TV assignments and live streaming options, you can find all of that right here. No more wasting time -- let's get to it!

