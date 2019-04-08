2019 NCAA championship schedule, scores, results: NCAA Tournament, TV tip times, March Madness bracket, live stream

The NCAA Tournament and the road to the Final Four will be completed on Monday. We've gone from 68 teams on Selection Sunday and now we're down to two following the Final Four action on Saturday: Texas Tech and Virginia. Monday night, the Red Raiders and Cavaliers are set to battle it out for the coveted national championship.

The Cavaliers needed a little bit of luck after surviving a scare from Purdue in the Elite Eight when guard Kyle Guy was fouled on a 3-point attempt in the closing moments against Auburn in the Final Four. Guy made all three free throws to take the lead and eventual win over the Tigers, causing many debates across the country. The Red Raiders, meanwhile, continued their stalwart defensive performance by stopping Michigan State's high-powered offense.

We've still got that link for you to download your printable bracket for the NCAA Tournament, too. Nothing like feeling the bracket on paper in you hands. 

Below you will find the complete TV and streaming schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament. Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be airing on CBS -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.

2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Monday, April 8 - National Championship

Time (ET)GameTV, StreamSite

9:20 p.m. 

(3) Texas Tech vs. (1) Virginia

CBS, MML

Minneapolis

CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

2019 NCAA Tournament results

Tuesday, March 19 -- First Four

GameSite

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 82, (16) Prairie View A&M 76

Dayton I

(11) Belmont 80, (11) Temple 71 Dayton II

Wednesday, March 20 -- First Four

GameSite

(16) North Dakota State 78, (16) NC Central 74

Dayton I

(11) St. John's 74, (11) Arizona State 65

Dayton II

Thursday, March 21 -- First round

GameSite

(10) Minnesota 86, (7) Louisville 76

Des Moines

(3) LSU 79, (14) Yale 74

Jacksonville I

(5) Auburn 78, (12) New Mexico State 77

Salt Lake City I

(4) Florida State 76, (13) Vermont 69

Hartford I

(2) Michigan State 76, (15) Bradley 65

Des Moines II

(6) Maryland 79, Belmont 77

Jacksonville II

(4) Kansas  87, (13) Northeastern 53 

Salt Lake City II

(12) Murray State 83, (5) Marquette 64

Hartford II

(10) Florida 70, (7) Nevada 61

Des Moines III

(2) Kentucky 79, (15) Abilene Christian 44

Jacksonville III

(6) Villanova 61, (11) Saint Mary's 57

Hartford III

(1) Gonzaga 87, (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 49

Salt Lake City III

(2) Michigan 74, (15) Montana 55 

Des Moines IV

(7) Wofford 84, (10) Seton Hall 68 

Jacksonville IV

(3) Purdue 61, (13) Seton Hall 48 

Hartford IV

(9) Baylor 78, (8) Syracuse 69 

Salt Lake City IV

Friday, March 22 -- First round

GameSite

(10) Iowa 79,  (7) Cincinnati 72

Columbus I

(9) Oklahoma 95, (8) Mississippi 72

Columbia I

(3) Texas Tech 72, (14) Northern Kentucky 57

Tulsa I

(13) UC Irvine 70, (4) Kansas State 64

San Jose I

(2) Tennessee 77, (15) Colgate 70

Columbus II

(1) Virginia 71, (16) Gardner-Webb 56

Columbia II

(6) Buffalo 91, (11) Arizona State 74

Tulsa II

(12) Oregon 72, (5) Wisconsin 54

San Jose II

(9) Washington 78, (8) Utah State 61

Columbus III

(1) Duke 85, (16) North Dakota State 62

Columbia III

(3) Houston 84, (14) Georgia State 55 

Tulsa III

(12) Liberty 80, (5) Mississippi State 76

San Jose III

(1) North Carolina 88, (16) Iona 73

Columbus IV

(9) UCF 73, (8) VCU 58

Columbia IV

(11) Ohio State 62, (6) Iowa State 59

Tulsa IV

(4) Virginia Tech 66, (13) Saint Louis 52

San Jose IV

Saturday, March 23 -- Second round

GameSite

(3) LSU 69, (6) Maryland 67

Jacksonville I

(2) Kentucky 62, (7) Wofford 56

Jacksonville II

(2) Michigan 64, (10) Florida 49

Des Moines I

(4) Florida State 90, (12) Murray State 62

Hartford I

(1) Gonzaga 83, (9) Baylor 71

Salt Lake City I

(2) Michigan State 70, (10) Minnesota 50

Des Moines II

(3) Purdue 87, (6) Villanova 61

Hartford II

(5) Auburn 89, (4) Kansas 75

Salt Lake City II

Sunday, March 24 -- Second round

GameSite

(2) Tennessee 83, (10) Iowa 77 (OT)

Columbus I

(1) North Carolina  81, (9) Washington 59 

Columbus II

(1) Duke 77, (9) UCF 76 

Columbia I

 (3) Texas Tech 78, (6) Buffalo 58

Tulsa I

(4) Virginia Tech 67, (12) Liberty 58

San Jose I

(1) Virginia 63, (9) Oklahoma 51

Columbia II

(3) Houston 74, (11) Ohio State 59 

Tulsa II

(12) Oregon 73, (13) UC Irvine 54 

San Jose II

Thursday, March 28 -- Sweet 16

Time (ET)Game
Site

7:09 p.m.

(1) Gonzaga 72, (4) Florida St. 58

Recap

Anaheim

7:29 p.m.

(3) Purdue 99, (2) Tennessee 94                         

Recap

Louisville

9:39 p.m.

(3) Texas Tech 63, (2) Michigan 44

Recap

Anaheim

9:59 p.m..

(1) Virginia 53, (12) Oregon 49

Recap

Louisville

Friday, March 29 -- Sweet 16

Time (ET)Game
Site

7:09 p.m.

(2) Michigan St. 80, (3) LSU 63

Recap

Washington, D.C.

7:29 p.m.

(5) Auburn 97, (1) North Carolina 80

Recap

Kansas City

9:39 p.m.

(1) Duke 75, (4) Virginia Tech 73

Recap

Washington, D.C.

9:59 p.m.

(2) Kentucky 62, (3) Houston 58

Recap

Kansas City

Saturday, March 30 -- Elite Eight

TimeGame
Site

6:09 p.m.

(3) Texas Tech 75, (1) Gonzaga 69

Recap

Anaheim

8:49 p.m.

(1) Virginia 80, (3) Purdue 75

Recap

Louisville

Sunday, March 31 -- Elite Eight

Time (ET)Game
Site

2:30 p.m. 

(5) Auburn 77, (2) Kentucky 71

Recap

Kansas City

5:05 p.m. 

(2) Michigan State 68, (1) Duke 67

Recap

Washington D.C.

Saturday, April 6 -- Final Four

Time (ET)Game
Site

6:09 p.m.

(1) Virginia 63, (5) Auburn 62

Recap

Minneapolis

8:49 p.m.

(3) Texas Tech 61, (2) Michigan State 51

Recap

Minneapolis

