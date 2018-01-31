College Basketball Podcast: Is UNC’s losing streak a cause for concern?

North Carolina has lost three consecutive games for the first time in more than four years. That's not great. So is it time to be concerned about the Tar Heels? Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast.

On one hand, UNC is a preseason top-10 team trending the wrong direction. On the other hand, though, the Tar Heels are a program that lost four of the top five scorers from last season's team and didn't reload with a heralded recruiting class. So was North Carolina ever really supposed to be a top-10 team? We spent about 11 minutes on that.

Then, at the 11:44 mark, we transitioned into a conversation about Auburn's 20-2 start. The Tigers now have a two-game lead in the SEC standings. Does that make Bruce Pearl the favorite for National Coach of the Year? Or will the FBI investigation cost him votes?

Trae Young got 44 points in a win over Baylor.

We discussed that, and the Big 12 in general, at the 22:34 mark. And we closed by briefly getting into a report indicating that Colorado State is once again investigating Larry Eustachy. That conversation starts at the 29:30 mark.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen.

