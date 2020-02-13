Colorado vs. Oregon odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 13 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Colorado and Oregon.
The No. 17 Oregon Ducks and the No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks are 18-6 overall and 12-0 at home, while the Buffaloes are 19-5 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Buffaloes have won five of six and are off to their best 24-game start in school history. Oregon has lost two straight after having a four-game winning streak snapped.
The Ducks are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Oregon vs. Colorado odds, while the over-under is set at 135.5. Before entering any Colorado vs. Oregon picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Colorado. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Oregon vs. Colorado:
- Oregon vs. Colorado spread: Oregon -4.5
- Oregon vs. Colorado over-under: 135.5 points
- Oregon vs. Colorado money line: Oregon -208, Colorado 179
What you need to know about Oregon
Oregon came up short against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, falling 63-53. The top scorer for Oregon was Payton Pritchard (16 points). The Ducks were held without a field goal for close to a nine minute stretch in the second half.
Oregon will play five of its last seven games at home.
What you need to know about Colorado
Colorado was able to grind out a solid win over the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, 81-74. D'Shawn Schwartz had 20 points in addition to seven boards.The Buffaloes overcame a 16-point deficit and took the lead for good with 7:44 left in the game. McKinley Wright IV led Colorado with 21 points. D'Shawn Schwartz added 20. The Buffaloes made all eight of their 3-pointers in the second half after going 3-for-13 in the first half.
Colorado won the most recent meeting with Oregon on January 2, 74-65.
How to make Colorado vs. Oregon picks
The model has simulated Oregon vs. Colorado 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Colorado vs. Oregon? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Oregon vs. Colorado spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
