No. 5 Marquette will go on the road for the first time since Feb. 17 when it travels to No. 12 Creighton on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Eagles (22-6, 13-4 Big East) wrapped up a perfect three-game homestand with a 91-69 win over Providence on Wednesday. Creighton (21-8, 12-6) has won five of its last six games, including an 85-64 win over Seton Hall earlier this week. Marquette is in second place in the Big East standings, while Creighton is two games behind in third.

Creighton vs. Marquette spread: Creighton -4.5

Creighton vs. Marquette over/under: 154.5 points

Creighton vs. Marquette money line: Creighton -207, Marquette +170

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton has won five of its last six games to improve its resume heading into March, including an 85-64 win over Seton Hall on Wednesday. Senior center Ryan Kalkbrenner had 23 points and six rebounds on a perfect 10 of 10 shooting performance, while senior guard Baylor Scheierman posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Junior guard Trey Alexander filled up the stat sheet as well, finishing with 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

The Bluejays are just three games removed from their best performance of the season, when they crushed No. 1 UConn in an 85-66 final. Marquette could be without reigning Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek, who exited Wednesday's game against Providence with an oblique injury. Creighton has covered the spread in five of its last six games, and it has covered at an 11-2 clip in its last 13 games in March.

Why Marquette can cover

Marquette has won 11 of its last 12 games, and it is built to win even if Kolek is unable to play. The Golden Eagles have four players scoring in double figures, led by junior guard Kam Jones at 15.9 points per game. Senior forward Oso Ighodaro is averaging 14.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, while junior forward David Joplin is adding 10.6 points.

Jones has been particularly good over the past seven games, averaging 21.7 points during that stretch. The Golden Eagles have won three straight meetings between these teams, including a 72-67 win on Dec. 30. They have also covered the spread in eight of their last nine games this season.

