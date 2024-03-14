The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays and the Providence Friars are set to clash on Thursday in a 2024 Big East Tournament quarterfinal matchup. Creighton finished the regular season 23-8, while Providence finished the regular season 19-12. The teams split their two regular-season matchups, with the home team winning each one. Providence is 19-13 against the spread in the 2023-24 college basketball season, while Creighton is 17-14 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Bluejays favored by 8 points in the latest Creighton vs. Providence odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 141.5 points. Before entering any Providence vs. Creighton picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Creighton vs. Providence spread: Creighton -8

Creighton vs. Providence over/under: 141.5 points

Creighton vs. Providence money line: Creighton: -362, Providence: +286

What you need to know about Creighton

Creighton entered its tilt with the Villanova Wildcats with two consecutive wins, but it will enter its next game with three. The Bluejays skirted by the Wildcats 69-67 on Saturday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Trey Alexander with a second left in the game. Baylor Scheierman was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 18 points with eight rebounds and six assists. Another player making a difference was Ryan Kalkbrenner, who scored 14 points to go along with five rebounds and two blocks.

The Bluejays offense values quality over quantity when it comes to shots inside the arc as it ranks third in the nation in 2-point percentage despite ranking 345th (out of 362 teams) in 2-point attempts. On defense, Creighton isn't the most active team around as its 4.0 steals per game are the fourth-fewest in the country. No team forces fewer turnovers than Creighton so it needs to be efficient on offense in order to both win and cover.

What you need to know about Providence

Meanwhile, Providence strolled past the Georgetown Hoyas with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 74-56. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Providence to victory, but perhaps none more so than Josh Oduro, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. Devin Carter was another key contributor with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Carter, the Big East Player of the Year, is in his second year with the program after transferring from South Carolina. He fills up the stat sheet on a nightly basis, as his conference rankings are second in points (19.4), third in rebounds (8.6), 12th in assists (3.6), fourth in steals (1.7) and 13th in blocks (1.0). The Friars are 12-3 straight-up when Carter shoots at least 50% from the field, compared to a 7-9 overall when he shoots under 50% from the field.

