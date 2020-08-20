Watch Now: Paolo Banchero - O Dea - 2019 NBPA Top 100 Camp ( 1:41 )

Go ahead and pencil Duke in for another top recruiting class in the 2021 cycle. The Blue Devils landed a commitment from five-star forward Paolo Banchero on Thursday, their second five-star commitment in the 2021 class.

Banchero, who is from Seattle, also considered Kentucky, Washington, Gonzaga, Arizona. He is considered the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

At Duke, he will join forces with another top-five prospect from the class in AJ Griffin, a small forward from White Plains, New York. Griffin is ranked No. 5 in the 247Sports Composite. Together, the duo gives Duke a solid early foundation for its 2021 class.

The Blue Devils have finished with a top-three recruiting class for seven years in a row as they have fully embraced the pursuit of likely one-and-done prospects. Banchero figures to be another candidate to leave for the NBA after his freshman season.

At 6-foot-9 and 235 pounds, he has the size and athleticism to fit in a modern NBA that requires positional versatility. Here is his 247Sports scouting report, as written by national recruiting analyst Josh Gershon: