After having their eight-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, the No. 12 Duke Blue Devils will look to start a new one when they take on the Louisville Cardinals in ACC action on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC), who dropped an 80-76 decision to Pittsburgh at home, are 2-2 in true road games this year. The Cardinals (6-12, 1-6 ACC), who have lost three in a row, are 5-5 on their home court. They dropped a 90-65 decision at Wake Forest on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Duke leads the all-time series 13-9, but the series is tied 4-4 in games played in Louisville. The Blue Devils are 14-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Louisville odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Before making any Louisville vs. Duke picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2023-24 season on a 114-73 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 19-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Louisville. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the latest betting trends and lines for Louisville vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Louisville spread: Duke -14

Duke vs. Louisville over/under: 150.5 points

Duke vs. Louisville money line: Duke -1141, Louisville +708

DUKE: The Blue Devils have hit the game total under in 10 of their last 14 road games (+5.60 units)

LOU: The Cardinals have hit the team total over in 20 of their last 31 games (+7.20 units)

Why Duke can cover

Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski continues to be a force in the middle. In 17 games, all starts, he is averaging 18.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals per game, and is connecting on 51.6% of his field goals, including 42.1% from 3-point range. The Preseason Associated Press All-American was the ACC Preseason Player of the Year and was first-team All-ACC. He is on the watch list for the Karl Malone Award, the NABC Player of the Year Award and the Wooden Award.

The Blue Devils are hoping to get both senior guard Jeremy Roach (14.6 points) and sophomore forward Mark Mitchell (12.2 points) back after missing the Pittsburgh game with knee injuries. If they can't go again, look for freshman guard Jared McCain to play another big role for Duke. In the loss to Pittsburgh, McCain scored 20 points in 38 minutes of action. In 17 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Over the past nine games, he is averaging 16.2 points on 50.5% shooting.

Why Louisville can cover

Sophomore guard Mike James has carried the bulk of the scoring load for the Cardinals this year. In 18 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 31.9 minutes of action. He is coming off a 16-point and four-rebound performance in the loss at Wake Forest. He scored a season-high 26 points in an 80-71 win at Miami on Jan. 10.

Also averaging double-digit scoring for Louisville is sophomore guard Skyy Clark. The transfer from Illinois is in his first season with the Cardinals and has made 18 starts. In 33.9 minutes of play, he is averaging 13.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, three assists and one steal. He has reached double-digit scoring in 13 games, including a season-high 29 in a 90-84 overtime win over New Mexico State on Nov. 26.

How to make Duke vs. Louisville picks

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations.

So who wins Duke vs. Louisville, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 19-5 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.