The Duke Blue Devils look to stay hot when they take on the visiting Louisville Cardinals in an ACC matchup on Monday. The Blue Devils (19-8, 10-6 ACC), who have won two in a row and five of seven, are coming off a 77-55 win at Syracuse on Saturday. The Cardinals (4-23, 2-14), who have lost four of five, defeated Clemson 83-73 on Saturday. Louisville has won the last two meetings at Duke.

Tipoff from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke leads the all-time series 12-9, but the series is tied 3-3 in games played in Durham. The Blue Devils are 18.5-point favorites in the latest Louisville vs. Duke odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 137.5. Before locking in any Duke vs. Louisville picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the season 71-42 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Louisville and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Louisville vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Louisville spread: Duke -18.5

Duke vs. Louisville over/under: 137.5 points

Duke vs. Louisville money line: Louisville +1350, Duke -3500

LOU: The Cardinals are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games overall

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against a team with a winning % below .400

Duke vs. Louisville picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Duke can cover

Forward Kyle Filipowski is the only freshman nationally -- and one of just nine power conference players -- to average at least 15 points and nine rebounds at 15.1 points and 9.2 rebounds. He leads all freshmen nationally with 12 double-doubles and leads all power conference freshmen in rebounds at 9.1. He is a seven-time ACC Rookie of the Week. He was the first player in conference history to open a season with four straight Rookie of the Week awards.

Also helping power the Blue Devils is junior guard Jeremy Roach. He is averaging 12.7 points, three assists and 2.4 rebounds per game, and leads the team in minutes at 32.7. He is coming off a 17-point, three-assist and two-rebound performance at Syracuse on Saturday. He was named ACC Player of the Week on Feb. 6 after scoring 20-plus points in consecutive wins over Wake Forest and North Carolina.

Why Louisville can cover

Senior guard El Ellis leads the Cardinals, averaging 18 points, 4.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. He is hitting on 41.5% of his field goals, and is an 80.7% free-throw shooter. He has been on fire the last three games, scoring 20 points or more in each. He scored 33 in a 93-85 loss at No. 19 Miami on Feb. 11, scored 21 against seventh-ranked Virginia on Wednesday and had 28 in Saturday's win over Clemson. He has registered one double-double on the season, scoring 30 points and dishing out 10 assists in a 94-83 win over Western Kentucky on Dec. 14.

Also having a solid season is junior forward Jae'lyn Withers, who averages 9.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He is connecting on 44.4% of his field goals, including a blistering 43.8% from 3-point range, and 77.6% from the foul line. He has reached double-figure scoring in two of the past three games, and in six of eight. He has also registered two double-doubles, including a 19-point and 13-rebound performance in a 68-58 win over Georgia Tech on Feb. 1.

How to make Louisville vs. Duke picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 138 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Louisville? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.