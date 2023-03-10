The top-seeded Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will try to advance to the 2023 ACC Tournament title game when they face the Duke Blue Devils on Friday night. Miami lost to Duke by two points in the first meeting between these teams, but it got revenge with an 81-59 win in the rematch. The Hurricanes held off Wake Forest in a 74-72 win on Thursday, taking the lead midway through the first half and never trailing again.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Miami vs. Duke odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 145.

Duke vs. Miami spread: Duke -2.5

Duke vs. Miami over/under: 145 points

Duke vs. Miami money line: Duke -145, Miami +122

Why Miami can cover

Miami won eight of its final nine games in the regular season to clinch the ACC title, beating Duke by 22 points during that stretch. The Hurricanes raced out to a 14-point halftime lead in that game and did not relent in the second half, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc. They advanced to the semifinals of this tournament with a 74-72 win over Wake Forest on Thursday.

Jordan Miller scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a game that Miami led by 18 points in the second half before having to survive a furious rally. ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong scored 17 points and dished out five assists, while Norchad Omier posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Hurricanes have covered the spread in six straight games as underdogs and have covered in five consecutive games against Duke.

Why Duke can cover

Duke has been able to get hot at the right time, extending its winning streak to seven games with a 96-69 blowout win against No. 5 seed Pittsburgh on Thursday. Star freshman Kyle Filipowski suffered an ankle injury early in the game, but he returned to score 22 points. Tyrese Proctor had a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists, as Duke posted season highs in points and shooting percentage (62).

The Blue Devils drilled 13 3-pointers on 18 attempts and dished out an ACC Tournament-record 27 assists. They are riding the longest active winning streak of any team in the conference, covering the spread in five straight games in March. Miami nearly blew its big lead against Wake Forest on Thursday and failed to cover the 7.5-point spread, which does not bode well heading into a matchup against the hottest team in the ACC.

