The Virginia Tech Hokies look to break out of their recent funk when they take on the visiting Duke Blue Devils in a key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Monday. After an 11-1 start to the season, the Hokies (11-8, 1-7 ACC) have lost seven in a row, including a 51-50 loss at No. 19 Clemson on Saturday. The Blue Devils (14-5, 5-3), who are just 1-3 on the road this season, have won eight of their last 11 games, including a 68-66 win over No. 17 Miami on Saturday. This will be the first meeting between the teams since the Hokies' 82-67 win in the 2022 ACC Championship Game in Brooklyn, New York, this past March.

Tipoff from Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke leads the all-time series 51-12, but Virginia Tech is 4-1 in the last five meetings at Blacksburg. The Hokies are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 138. Before making any Virginia Tech vs. Duke picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech spread: Virginia Tech -2.5

Duke vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 138 points

Duke vs. Virginia Tech money line: Duke +118, Virginia Tech -140

DUKE: The Under is 7-1 in the Blue Devils' last eight road games against a team with a home winning % of greater than .600

VT: The Hokies are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight Monday games

Why Duke can cover

Freshman center Kyle Filipowski has been dominant this season and has registered nine double-doubles. He has had double-digit scoring in each of the past five games, including three double-doubles the past three games. On Saturday against Miami, Filipowski scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. He had a season-high 28 points and 15 rebounds in a 77-69 win over Pittsburgh on Jan. 11. In 19 games, all starts, he is averaging 15 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Junior Jeremy Roach has returned from injury and is coming off a 14-point, four-assist effort against Miami on Saturday. He has reached double-figure scoring in nine of 15 games, including a season-high 22 points in a 74-62 win over Iowa on Dec. 6. He also scored 21 points, dished out five assists and grabbed four rebounds in a 71-64 victory over Xavier on Nov. 25. For the season, Roach averages 12 points, 3.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Three Hokies players are averaging in double figures, including sophomore guard Sean Pedulla. In 19 games, all starts, Pedulla averages 15.9 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He is connecting on 41.8% of his field goals and 83.9% of his free throws. In 13 home games, his average jumps to 17.2 points. On Saturday, he was limited to seven points and seven rebounds, snapping an 18-game streak of double-digit scoring.

Also powering the Hokies offense is senior forward Grant Basile, who has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last three games, including a 26-point, 10-rebound effort at Syracuse on Jan. 11. He scored 13 points and grabbed eight boards in Saturday's loss at Clemson. He has scored 10 or more points in 14 games and registered three double-doubles. The Wright State transfer averages 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

