The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils will look to continue their mastery of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons when they meet in Atlantic Coast Conference action on Saturday. The Blue Devils (4-2), who are tied for second in the ACC with Virginia at 2-0, have won 21 straight home games against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons (3-2), 12th in the ACC at 0-2, have lost two in a row. Wake Forest's last win at Durham, N.C., was an 81-69 triumph on Jan. 11, 1997.

Tip-off from Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for noon ET. Duke leads the all-time series 174-79, including a 78-18 edge in games at Durham. The Blue Devils are 13-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Wake Forest odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 144.

Duke vs. Wake Forest spread: Duke -13

Duke vs. Wake Forest over-under: 144 points

Duke vs. Wake Forest money line: Duke -1100; Wake Forest +700

WF: Is 14th in the nation in 2-point field goal percentage at 58.5

DU: Has won 78.8 percent of its games under coach Mike Krzyzewski

Why Duke can cover



Despite having five games postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Blue Devils are off to a fast start in conference play. A big reason for that is the play of sophomore forward Matthew Hurt, who is averaging 18.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks. He is hitting 51.2 percent of his field goals, including 40 percent from 3-point range. Hurt has scored 17 or more points in five consecutive games this season after having four such games last season.

Freshman guard DJ Steward has strung together three consecutive impressive games and is averaging 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is hitting 42 percent of his field goals, including 37 percent from 3-point range, and 83 percent of his free throws. In the last game against Boston College, Steward scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds. He has hit 7 of 16 from 3-point range over the last three games.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Like Duke, the Demon Deacons have also had five games postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19, but have also played well at times and are averaging 73.4 points per game. Junior forward Isaiah Mucius is one of four Wake Forest players scoring in double figures, averaging 11.8 points per game. He also averages a team-high 5.2 rebounds as well as one steal per game. He has scored in double figures in each of the last three games, including a 21-point performance at Georgia Tech on Jan. 3.

Also powering the Demon Deacons is senior transfer guard Jonah Antonio, who has scored in double figures in three of four games, including 14 points at Virginia on Wednesday and against Longwood on Nov. 27. He is averaging 10 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. Last season, he played in 25 games at UNLV, averaging 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 22 minutes per game. He shot 31.5 percent from beyond the arc.

