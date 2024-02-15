An American Conference collision has the Temple Owls (8-16) traveling to play the No. 24 Florida Atlantic Owls (19-5) on Thursday evening. Temple rolls into this bout on a nine-game losing streak. On Feb. 11, Charlotte outmatched the Owls 73-70. Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic is playing good basketball and has won eight of its last nine games. FAU edged out Wichita State 95-82 in an overtime tilt on Sunday.

Tipoff from the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Florida is set for 7 p.m. ET. FAU is a 19.5-point favorite in the latest Temple vs. FAU odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148. Before making any FAU vs. Temple picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for FAU vs. Temple:

Temple vs. FAU spread: Florida Atlantic -19.5

Temple vs. FAU over/under: 148 points

Temple vs. FAU money line: Florida Atlantic -3926, Temple +1425

FAU: Florida Atlantic is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games

TEM: Temple is 0-6 in its last six games on the road

Why FAU can cover

Florida Atlantic has been having a solid campaign all season long. The Owls continue to be one of the best offenses in the American Conference. They are second in the conference in scoring offense (83.5), field goal percentage (48%), and 3-point percentage (36%). FAU is also second in assists (15.3).

Junior guard Johnell Davis is excelling all over the court for FAU. Davis is a strong and compact presence in the backcourt. He has the quickness to get past defenders and finish in the lane while also having the ability to knock down jumpers. Davis is fourth in the conference in points (18.6) to go along with 6.8 rebounds per game. On Feb. 8, Davis finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. See which team to pick here.

Why Temple can cover

Junior guard Hysier Miller is a quick and shifty ball handler. Miller will relentlessly attack the rim and does a job getting his teammates involved. The Pennsylvania native leads the team in both points (15.6) and assists (4.1). In Sunday's loss to Charlotte, Miller finished with 14 points.

Junior guard Jordan Riley provides Temple with another slick scorer. Riley gets to the basket with ease and fights to grab boards. The New York native leads the team in rebounds (6) to go along with 12.2 points per game. He's grabbed six-plus boards in six straight games. On Feb. 8 versus Memphis, Riley tallied 13 points and nine boards. See which team to pick here.

How to make Temple vs. FAU picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 147 combined points.

