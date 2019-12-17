Florida vs. Providence odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Providence and Florida. Here are the results:
The Florida Gators will take on the Providence Friars at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center as part of the 2019 Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. Providence is 6-5, while Florida is 6-3 on the season. Both teams have struggled mightily this season against the spread, as Providence has posted a 3-8 mark against the number and Florida has posted a 2-7 record against the spread. The Gators are favored by five points in the latest Florida vs. Providence odds, while the over-under is set at 132.5. Before entering any Providence vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 7 of the 2019-20 season on a profitable 36-28 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Florida vs. Providence 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Florida lost to No. 24 Butler 76-62 in its last outing. Forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. (17 points) was the top scorer for the Gators. The Virginia Tech graduate transfer leads Florida in scoring (13.3 ppg) and rebounding (8.4 rpg) this season and at 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds, the Friars won't be able to afford for big men Nate Watson and Kalif Young to get into foul trouble defending Blackshear.
On Saturday, Providence narrowly escaped with a win as the team slid past Stony Brook 82-78. Guards Luwane Pipkins and Alpha Diallo were among the main playmakers for Providence as the former had 21 points and seven assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards. Diallo is one of the nation's most versatile wings, as he's averaging 13.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this year.
So who wins Providence vs. Florida? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
UNC's Anthony to miss 4-6 weeks
Anthony missed UNC's game this past weekend and is out indefinitely after a knee procedure
-
Frosh of the Weekl: USC's Okongwu
The Pac-12 has four of the top 10 freshmen in our weekly Frosh Watch
-
Top 25 And 1: Ohio State in action
The Buckeyes are 30-point favorites over Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday
-
AP voter moves Purdue up after bad loss
The Boilermakers lost Sunday to a Nebraska team that entered 4-6 and ranked 150th at KenPom
-
NET rankings: Big Ten puts 10 in top 50
The Big Ten has 10 teams in the top 50 of the NET rankings, which the NCAA released for the...
-
Coaches Poll: Jayhawks jump to No. 1
The Jayhawks are the top-team, but there is some strange stuff going on in this week's rankings
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans