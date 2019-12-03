Georgetown takes a big hit as starting point guard James Akinjo, key reserve reportedly enter transfer portal

Georgetown's worst start to a basketball season since Patrick Ewing took over the program is quickly getting worse. In the aftermath of falling to 4-3 after a loss to UNC Greensboro at home on Saturday, the Hoyas confirmed Monday evening that James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc -- the second and fifth-leading scorers on the team, respectively -- will not play again this season.

According to multiple reports, both players have entered the transfer portal. Georgetown provided no clarity on their transfer status, rather saying that both will not play for the team for the remainder of the season.

"Georgetown University men's basketball players James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc will not be playing for the men's basketball team effective immediately and will not be members of the team for the remainder of the season," Ewing said in a statement.

Akinjo, a sophomore who started 32 games last season and all seven games this season, led the team in minutes played (30.7) and assists (4.4) this season. He averaged 13.4 points per game in that span including a 19 point outburst in a loss to Duke on Nov. 22 and a 12 point outing Saturday in what appears to be his final game with the Hoyas.

LeBlanc, also a sophomore, started 22 games as a freshman last season. He was coming off the bench this season while his minutes played, field goal percentage, points, assists, steals and rebounding numbers were all down from his freshman season averages. He served a one-game suspension due to a violation of team rules and missed Georgetown's season-opener, but in six games played this season he averaged 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

The timing of the duo's departure comes at quite an inopportune time for Ewing's Hoyas as well. After a promising 4-1 start to the season, they have lost two consecutive games after losing to UNCG at home. Georgetown's upcoming schedule isn't easy either as it takes on unbeaten Oklahoma State on Wednesday on the road, followed by a road game against SMU and at home against Syracuse in the upcoming two weeks.