The Georgetown Hoyas will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they host the Northwestern Wildcats on Tuesday night. Georgetown has opened the season with wins over Coppin State and Green Bay after finishing last season on a 21-game losing skid. Northwestern is coming off wins over Chicago State and Northern Illinois in its first two games.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The latest Georgetown vs. Northwestern odds from Caesars Sportsbook have this game as a pick'em, while the over/under is set at 147.5.

Georgetown vs. Northwestern spread: Pick'em

Georgetown vs. Northwestern over/under: 147.5 points

Georgetown vs. Northwestern money line: Georgetown -110, Northwestern -110

Why Georgetown can cover

Georgetown's new-look roster has been able to put last year's disastrous campaign in the past, breathing new life into the program. The Hoyas opened the season with a narrow win over Coppin State before rolling past Green Bay in a 92-58 blowout on Saturday. LSU transfer Brandon Murray has been a big reason why, as he has racked up 15 assists and four steals through his first two games with the team.

Murray averaged 10 points in 31 minutes per game as a freshman for the Tigers last year before transferring in the offseason. He is averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting 6 of 9 from 3-point range this year, tallying 19 points on 7 of 12 shooting against Green Bay. Despite its slow finish to last season, Georgetown has covered the spread in six of its last nine games.

Why Northwestern can cover

Georgetown needed overtime to escape as an 18.5-point favorite against Coppin State, and it is still just two games removed from a 21-game losing streak. The Hoyas have not proven that they are ready to take the next step up in competition, especially against a confident Northwestern squad. The Wildcats have taken care of business in their first two games, blowing out Chicago State and Northern Illinois.

They held the Huskies to 33.3% shooting while forcing 17 turnovers in the 63-46 win. Senior forward Robbie Beran leads the team with 17.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, while senior guard Boo Buie is adding 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. Their veteran leadership will go a long way against a Georgetown team that is still developing chemistry with each other.

