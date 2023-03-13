Georgia Tech is close to finalizing an agreement to hire Damon Stoudamire as its next men's basketball coach, sources told CBS Sports.

Stoudamire, 49, has spent the past two years as an assistant with the Boston Celtics. Prior to that, he was the coach at Pacific, where he went 71-77 in five seasons. Stoudamire has long-coveted a high-major job. The one-time star/national champion at Arizona was an assistant at his alma mater for two years, from 2013-15, before getting the top job at Pacific.

Georgia Tech fired Josh Pastner on Friday after his seven-year run in Atlanta. From a name perspective, the school landing Stoudamire is about as splashy as it could ask for. Georgia Tech's rigorous academic standards make it one of the toughest jobs in the ACC. But because of its location, high-end talent abounds around the area, so there is an opportunity for Georgia Tech to crack through even in the current NIL/transfer portal environment.

Georgia Tech has made one NCAA Tournament since 2010.