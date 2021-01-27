The Georgia Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina is 3-5 overall and 2-1 at home, while the Bulldogs are 9-5 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Gamecocks have dominated this series over the years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against Georgia.

The Gamecocks are favored by five-points in the latest South Carolina vs. Georgia odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 159.5. Before entering any Georgia vs. South Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

South Carolina vs. Georgia spread: South Carolina -5

South Carolina vs. Georgia over-under: 159.5 points

South Carolina vs. Georgia money line: South Carolina -220, Georgia +180

What you need to know about South Carolina

The Gamecocks suffered a grim 109-86 defeat to the Auburn Tigers this past Saturday. A silver lining for South Carolina was the play of guard AJ Lawson, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 23 points. For the season, Lawson is averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Gamecocks will enter tonight's matchup confident they can secure the victory. That's because South Carolina is 5-1 in its last six home games against Georgia. The Gamecocks are also 5-1 against the spread in their last six meetings against the Bulldogs.

What you need to know about Georgia

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs came up short against the Florida Gators this past Saturday, falling 92-84. Georgia got double-digit scores from five players: Andrew Garcia (17), K.D. Johnson (16), Justin Kier (14), Toumani Camara (11), and Sahvir Wheeler (10). Wheeler leads the Bulldogs in scoring, averaging 13.9 points per game.

Georgia limps into Wednesday's contest having lost five of its last seven games. The Bulldogs have also lost eight straight to the Gamecocks. However, Georgia is 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 games played on a Wednesday.

