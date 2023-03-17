The third-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will be looking for a 10th straight victory when they open the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket on Friday in Denver against the Grand Canyon Antelopes. The ninth-ranked Bulldogs (28-5) routed Saint Mary's 77-51 in the West Coast Conference Tournament final on March 7. They reached the Sweet 16 last year and lost to Baylor in the national title game in 2021. The 14th-seeded Antelopes (24-11) pulled upsets in the final two games of the WAC Tournament, beating Southern Utah 84-66 to win the title last Saturday. This is their second NCAA Tournament appearance in three years under coach Bryce Drew.

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon spread: Bulldogs -15.5

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon over/under: 155.5 points

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga money line: Antelopes +1050, Bulldogs -2000

GCU: The Antelopes are 11-4 ATS at neutral sites under Bryce Drew

GON: The Bulldogs are 5-8 ATS this season when favored by 15 or more

Why Gonzaga can cover

The Bulldogs are 13-18-1 against the spread, 3-6 ATS at neutral sites, but they have the best offense in the nation. They score 88 points per game and shoot 52.9% from the field, and both marks lead Division I. The bulk of their points come inside, but they also have excellent 3-point shooters. It all starts with two-time First Team All-American Drew Timme. The 6-foot-10 senior averages 20.9 points and 7.3 rebounds and ranks 10th in the nation in shooting percentage (62.4).

Gonzaga also ranks 17th in 3-point percentage (38.2), with Julian Strawther hitting 42.6% of his team-high 169 tries. The junior averages 15.1 points and 5.9 rebounds, and Anton Watson averages 11.3 and 5.8. Watson also averages 1.8 of the team's 7.6 steals. Rasir Bolton, Malachi Smith and Nolan Hickman have all made at least 40 3-pointers. The Bulldogs were the nation's second-ranked team to start the season and have lost two games since starting the season 4-3.

Why Grand Canyon can cover

The Antelopes' only loss in their past nine was to the Seattle team they beat in the opening round of the WAC Tournament. They built a lot of confidence in their three-day run to the title, knocking off top seed Sam Houston before the rout of Southern Utah. Ray Harrison had 31 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the final. Harrison took over when star Javon Blackshear was lost for the season in January and averages 17.7 points and 3.6 assists.

The X-factor could be 6-foot-9, 250-pound enforcer Yvan Ouedraogo, who will make things uncomfortable for Timme. The junior averages 5.1 points but grabs 5.8 rebounds per game and can deflect passes and block shots. Forward Gabe McGlothan averages 12.8 points and 7.9 rebounds. Chance McMillian and Noah Baumann also will have an impact, as both shoot better than 40% on 3-pointers. Bulldogs opponents shoot 34.7% from long range (246th in the nation).

