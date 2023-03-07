For the 13th time since 2004, the ninth-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs will battle the 16th-ranked Saint Mary's Gaels for the West Coast Conference Tournament championship. The second-seeded Bulldogs (27-5, 14-2 WCC), who defeated San Francisco 84-73 in Monday's semifinals, are making their 28th league championship game appearance and 26th in a row. The top-seeded Gaels (26-6, 14-2), who defeated BYU 76-69 in the semifinals, are looking to win their fifth title in 15 appearances. The teams split their two regular-season meetings with the Gaels winning 78-70 in overtime at home on Feb. 4, while the Bulldogs posted a 77-68 win on their home court on Feb. 25.

Tipoff from Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nev., is set for 9 p.m. ET. Gonzaga leads the all-time series 79-33. The Bulldogs are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 138.5. Before locking in any Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's spread: Gonzaga -3.5

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's over/under: 138.5 points

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's money line: Gonzaga -165, Saint Mary's +140

GON: The Over is 8-1 in the Bulldogs' last nine games overall

STM: The Gaels are 4-0 against the spread in their last four neutral site games

Why Gonzaga can cover

Senior forward Drew Timme has been dominant this season for the Bulldogs, averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. In two games against the Gaels, he is averaging 21 points and 5.5 rebounds. Going into the West Coast Conference Tournament, Timme had reached double-digit scoring in 29 games, including nine in a row. He reached 20 or more points 16 times and 30 or more four times, and has eight double-doubles. His top scoring game was a 38-point performance at Pacific in a 99-90 win on Jan. 21.

Entering the tournament, junior guard Julian Strawther had started all 31 games he'd played in and was averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. In two games against Saint Mary's, he is averaging 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, two assists and one steal. He has four double-doubles on the year and had a season-high 40 points in an 82-67 win at Portland on Jan. 28. He is connecting on 48.3% of his field goals, including 42.6% from 3-point range and 77.6% from the free-throw line.

Why Saint Mary's can cover

Senior guard Logan Johnson powers the Gaels. Entering the 2023 WCC Tournament, he had scored 20 or more points in each of the final three regular-season games, including a 27-point performance at Gonzaga on Feb. 25. He had 29 points and seven assists in an 83-52 win over Pacific on Feb. 23. For the season, he is averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Freshman guard Aidan Mahaney has played a big part in Saint Mary's success. He is averaging 14.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and two assists per game. He is connecting on 44% of his field goals, including 40.9% of his 3-pointers, and 73.8% of his free throws. In two games against Gonzaga, he is averaging 13.5 points and three assists per game.

