The No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Saint Mary's last weekend when they face the San Francisco Dons on Thursday night. Gonzaga had won three straight games prior to its loss to the Gaels, falling two games back in the West Coast Conference standings. San Francisco has dropped back-to-back games and is now in seventh place in the WCC.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. San Francisco odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 155.5.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco spread: Gonzaga -14.5

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco over/under: 155.5 points

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco money line: Gonzaga -1100, San Francisco +700

Why Gonzaga can cover

Gonzaga has dominated San Francisco over the past decade, winning 25 straight meetings between these teams. The Bulldogs have won 33 in a row at home against the Dons, including all 18 meetings at the McCarthey Athletic Center. They are going to be motivated to bounce back from their loss to Saint Mary's, especially since they are now two games back in the standings.

The Bulldogs led by as many as 11 points in the first half and were ahead by eight points with less than seven minutes remaining in regulation before allowing a late run. They still lead the country in scoring though, averaging 85.7 points per game. Drew Timme moved into second place on the school's all-time scoring list when he had 23 points against the Gaels, upping his season average to 21.2 points per game.

Why San Francisco can cover

Gonzaga's dominant run in the WCC appears to be coming to an end, as Saint Mary's is now a -800 favorite to win the conference. The Bulldogs lost to LMU as 16-point favorites last month and are in a letdown spot on Thursday night following last weekend's loss. They have only covered the spread six times in their last 19 games, making them one of the most overvalued teams in the country.

San Francisco already has some quality wins under its belt this season, including a 97-60 blowout win over Arizona State in December. The Dons came up just short in their first meeting with Gonzaga, losing on a late put-back as 9.5-point underdogs. They had three players score at least 14 points in that contest, paced by senior guard Tyrell Roberts' 18 points and five rebounds.

