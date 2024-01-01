The Hampton Pirates open Coastal Athletic Association play on Monday when they battle the Drexel Dragons. The Pirates (4-8), who finished tied for 12th with Monmouth in league play at 5-13 and were 8-24 overall in 2022-23, have lost three in a row. The Dragons (7-6), who placed fifth in the CAA at 10-8 and were 17-15 last year, have won two of their last three games. Drexel is coming off a 104-86 loss at Bryant on Dec. 22, while Hampton lost 72-69 at Eastern Michigan on Dec. 21.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at the Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia. The all-time series is tied 1-1. The Dragons are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Hampton vs. Drexel odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 140. Before making any Drexel vs. Hampton picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Hampton vs. Drexel spread: Drexel -14.5

Hampton vs. Drexel over/under: 140 points

Hampton vs. Drexel money line: Hampton +738, Drexel -1209

HAM: The Pirates have hit the game total over in 8 of their last 14 road games (+10.80 Units)

DREX: The Dragons have won 11 of their last 13 home games (+10.30 Units on ML)

Why Drexel can cover

Sophomore guard Justin Moore is one of five Dragons players who are averaging seven points or more per game this season. In 13 games, all starts, Moore is averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He is coming off a season-high 34-point performance in the loss to Bryant. He has reached double-digit scoring in four of the last five games, including a 20-point effort in a 66-60 loss at West Virginia on Dec. 9.

Senior forward Amari Williams is Drexel's top rebounder, averaging 8.1 boards per game in 13 starts. He is also averaging 11.1 points, 1.9 blocks and 2.1 assists in 22 minutes of action. He has five double-doubles on the season, including a 12-point and 15-rebound effort at West Virginia. Against Bryant, he scored 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists, while making two blocks and two steals.

Why Hampton can cover

Sophomore forward Kyrese Mullen has been a force this season, registering seven double-doubles. In the loss at Eastern Michigan, he scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. He had a season-high 25 points and 18 rebounds in a 109-46 win over Mid-Atlantic Christian on Nov. 9. In 11 games, all starts, Mullen is averaging 16 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.6 minutes of action.

Senior guard Tedrick Wilcox is in his first season with the Pirates after spending the past two years at St. Francis Brooklyn. In 12 starts this year, Wilcox is averaging 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is connecting on 45.2% of his shots from the floor and is a 91.2% free-throw shooter. He has one double-double on the year, a 16-point and 11-rebound performance in a 100-53 win over Mary Baldwin on Dec. 11.

