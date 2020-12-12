The Missouri Tigers will take on the No. 6 Illinois Fighting Illini at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mizzou Arena in the 2020 Braggin' Rights matchup. Mizzou is 4-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while the Fighting Illini are 4-1 overall and 1-0 on the road. Both teams have a winning record against the spread this season with Missouri at 3-1 and Illinois at 3-2.

The Fighting Illini are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Missouri vs. Illinois odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points expected is set at 140.5. Before entering any Illinois vs. Missouri picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,700 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 5-1 on all its top-rated picks and returning over $400. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Missouri vs. Illinois. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Illinois vs. Missouri:

Missouri vs. Illinois spread: Missouri +2.5

Missouri vs. Illinois over-under: 141 points

Latest Odds: Tigers +3 Bet Now

What you need to know about Illinois

Illinois strolled past the Duke Blue Devils with points to spare on Tuesday in a statement win, taking the contest 83-68. Illinois got double-digit scoring from six players: Guard Ayo Dosunmu (18), center Kofi Cockburn (13), guard Andre Curbelo (12), forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (11), guard Trent Frazier (10), and guard Da'Monte Williams (10).

Dosunmu averages 33 minutes per game and leads the team with 22.6 points per contest. The possible first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft also leads the team in assists (6.0) and is second in rebounding 8.2. Cockburn is almost averaging a double-double with 13 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest.

What you need to know about Missouri

Meanwhile, Mizzou beat the Liberty Flames 69-60 on Wednesday to move to 4-0. Guard Mark Smith was the top scorer for Mizzou with 17 points. Missouri's best win this season came against a ranked Oregon squad, 83-75, on Dec. 2.

Cuonzo Martin's teams are usually strong on the defensive end and the Tigers are giving up just 65.3 points per game thus far. They also have been holding opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.3, which ranks 30th in the nation.

How to make Missouri vs. Illinois picks

The model has simulated Missouri vs. Illinois 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Missouri vs. Illinois? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.