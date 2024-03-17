The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday in the 2024 Big Ten Tournament championship game on CBS and Paramount+. Wisconsin is coming off a thrilling overtime victory over top-seeded Purdue on Saturday, while the Fighting Illini used a strong second half against Nebraska to secure their place in Sunday's title game. These two teams last squared off on March 2, a game in which Illinois won 91-83 on the road.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Illinois is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Illinois odds, while the over/under is 148 points via SportsLine consensus. You can watch Sunday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Before tuning into the Illinois vs. Wisconsin game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 18 of the 2023-24 season on a 145-104 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 28-18 (+820) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For Wisconsin vs. Illinois, the model predicts the Fighting Illini to cover the spread as 3.5-point favorites. Illinois has dominated this series in recent years, winning seven consecutive games against the Badgers. The Fighting Illini are also 5-1 in their last six games played on a Sunday.

Illinois features an extremely explosive offense, which is averaging 84.2 points per game, the 11th-best mark in college basketball. The Fighting Illini are led by guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who's averaging 22.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The senior poured in 40 points in Saturday's victory over Nebraska and he finished with 23 points, five rebounds and two assists in his last meeting against the Badgers. He's a big reason why the model is projecting Illinois to cover the spread in over 50% of simulations on Sunday. Stream the game here.

