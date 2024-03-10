We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on the schedule as the Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa is 18-12 overall and 12-3 at home, while Illinois is 22-8 overall and 5-5 on the road. The Hawkeyes are currently tied for sixth in the Big Ten standings at 10-9, while Illinois is guaranteed to finish second in the league at 13-6.

Illinois has won and covered the spread in five of its last six head-to-head matchups with Iowa. Now, the Fighting Illini are favored by 1 point in the latest Iowa vs. Illinois odds and the over/under is 171.5 points. Before entering any Iowa vs. Illinois picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Iowa vs. Illinois spread: Iowa +1

Iowa vs. Illinois over/under: 171.5 points

Iowa vs. Illinois money line: Iowa: -100, Illinois: -120

What you need to know about Iowa

Northwestern typically has all the answers at home, but Iowa proved too difficult a challenge last Saturday. The Hawkeyes came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 87-80. Payton Sandfort scored 23 points with six assists and five rebounds, while Josh Dix scored 24 points.

Tony Perkins also had a double-double in the contest with 10 points and 14 assists. Iowa assisted on 25 of its 33 made field goals in the victory and now ranks 13th in the nation in scoring offense at 83.8 points per game. CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm currently has Iowa as one of his first four teams out, so the Hawkeyes have work to do to improve their 2024 NCAA Tournament resume.

What you need to know about Illinois

Meanwhile, Illinois suffered the end of its three-game winning streak on Tuesday. The Fighting Illini took a 77-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Purdue Boilermakers. Coleman Hawkins finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Marcus Domask scored 20 points in the defeat.

It was a tough shooting night from deep for Illinois, as it went just 4-for-16 from the 3-point line as a team and only assisted on nine of its 25 made field goals. However, Illinois ranks 11th in the country in scoring offense (84.3 ppg) and Palm currently projects the Fighting Illini as a No. 4 seed.

