Kansas guard Arterio Morris has been dismissed from the Jayhawks program after being arrested Friday and charged with rape stemming from an incident that took place earlier this summer. Morris, a former McDonald's All-American who transferred to Kansas from Texas in the offseason, was suspended from the program earlier this month after settling a misdemeanor assault charge with a plea deal stemming from another incident that allegedly took place in Texas.

"When we learned of allegations regarding Arterio Morris, he was suspended from the Kansas men's basketball program," KU coach Bill Self said Friday in a statement. "We are now aware he has been arrested and charged, and he was dismissed from the program. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further at this time."

Morris was arrested around 7:15 a.m. CT on Friday and released on a $75,000 surety bond, according to KUSports.com. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 18.

Morris' arrest is just the latest legal issue in his young college career. He was arrested last June for an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend, but went on to play in every game at the University of Texas as a freshman in 2022-23, averaging 4.6 points per game in a role off the bench. Morris then transferred to KU this offseason before being accused of rape in late August at KU's McCarthy Hall, the on-campus living quarters where men's basketball players reside.

Kansas is ranked as the preseason No. 1 team in Gary Parrish's Top 25 and 1 and is the betting favorite to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament with 10-1 odds.