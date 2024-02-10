When No. 4 Kansas hosts No. 13 Baylor on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, it could be without its best player. Jayhawks star Kevin McCullar Jr. told ESPN's College GameDay that he is "a little banged up and may not be able to go" vs. the Bears in a marquee Big 12 showdown at 6 p.m. ET Saturday.

McCullar has been dealing with a nagging knee injury and missed last month's game against Oklahoma State.

"Like I've said all along, I'm — it's a bone bruise," Self told reporters last month when talking about his injury. "So, I'm anticipating him being able to go. But I don't know to the extent or how much it'll bother him or anything like that."

McCullar is averaging a team-leading 19.5 points per game this season to go along with 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists. The fifth-year senior is enjoying the best season of his career after transferring into the program from Texas Tech last season. McCullar's previous best scoring average was 10.7, which happened last season.

Kansas is coming off a 75-70 overtime loss to Kansas State earlier in the week to drop to 18-5 overall and 6-4 in Big 12 play. McCullar struggled against the Wildcats and shot 6-of-18 from the floor.

Baylor currently is ahead of Kansas by 0.5 games in the Big 12 standings with a 6-3 conference record heading into the weekend.