The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks and the No. 13 Iowa State Cyclones are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at noon ET on Saturday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones are 15-6 overall and 11-0 at home, while Kansas is 18-4 overall and 4-2 on the road. Kansas is 9-13 against the spread this season, while Iowa State has a 12-9 ATS mark. Kansas won the first matchup of the season between these teams 62-60 on Jan. 14.

Iowa State vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -1.5

Iowa State vs. Kansas over/under: 135.5 points

Iowa State vs. Kansas money line: Iowa State +115, Kansas -135

What you need to know about Iowa State

Iowa State fell 80-77 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Monday. Guard Jaren Holmes had a tough game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-12, 9-point finish. The Cyclones are now just 2-4 in their last six games, but they also had wins over top-10 Kansas State and Texas squads during that span, so they can compete with anybody.

The Cyclones use a balanced offensive attack that features four players who average 9.1 or more points per game. Holmes (13.5 ppg) and Gabe Kalscheur (13.4 ppg) lead the way. They are tough defensively, giving up just 61.4 points per game.

What you need to know about Kansas

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks had a great showing against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday, taking that Sunflower Showdown game 90-78. Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 16 points and 13 boards. That was the second straight win for the Jayhawks coming off a three-game losing streak, so they appear to be rounding back into the form they enjoyed during a fast start to this season.

The Jayhawks average 76.6 points per game with McCullar averaging 10.7 ppg. Jalen Wilson (21.3 ppg) and freshman Gradey Dick (14.5) are the top scoring options.

