The Oklahoma Sooners host the ninth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in a Big 12 rematch at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. The Jayhawks (10-4) held the Sooners (8-4) to a season low in points in a 63-59 victory two weeks ago, but they have lost two straight. Kansas comes in off a 77-69 loss to No. 2 Baylor, while Oklahoma won its second straight on Tuesday, beating Kansas State 76-50. The Jayhawks are led by guard Ochai Agbaji and are getting key contributions from freshman forward Jalen Wilson, while senior guard Austin Reaves runs the show for the Sooners.

Tip-off is scheduled for noon ET. The Jayhawks are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Oklahoma odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 142.5. Before making any Oklahoma vs. Kansas picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Oklahoma. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Oklahoma vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Oklahoma: Kansas -1.5

Kansas vs. Oklahoma over-under: 142.5

Kansas vs. Oklahoma money line: Kansas -125; Oklahoma +105

KU: G Ochai Agbaji is shooting 48 percent (14 of 29) from 3-point range over the past four games.

OU: G Austin Reaves has scored in double digits in 10 of the team's 12 games this season.

Latest Odds: Oklahoma Sooners +1.5 Bet Now

Why Kansas can cover



Kansas is 3-1 against the spread on the road this season, and it should be able to dominate on the boards. The Jayhawks lead the Big 12 in rebounds and rebounding margin, and three players average more than five per game. Wilson leads the way with 7.6 and scores 13.1 points and chips in more than two assists. Ogbaji is the leading scorer at 14.8 and averages 4.4 boards. David McCormack gets nearly six rebounds and blocks more than a shot a game.

The Jayhawks are 16-9 ATS in Big 12 games since 2019, and they also excel on the defensive end. They average 6.5 steals, with Marcus Garrett leading the way with 1.5. The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year harasses on the perimeter and gets help from guard Christian Braun (1.2 steals). The guards also combine for nearly 20 points per game. Agbaji shoots 43.8 percent from three-point range, and the Sooners are 297th in the nation in defending the three.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma is 3-1 against the spread this season against ranked teams and beat then-No. 9 West Virginia three weeks ago. Four of the last five Jayhawks opponents have shot well over 40 percent from 3-point range, and the Sooners have two players who can exploit that. Guard Umoja Gibson shoots 44.3 percent from beyond the arc, and forward Brady Manek hits 40.7 percent of his attempts. De'Vion Harmon has hit 50 percent over the past two games (6-for-12).

The Sooners are 6-2 ATS at home and have lost just once in Norman, and Reaves can do it all. He leads the team in scoring (15.2 points per game), rebounds (5.3) and assists (5.3). He has pulled down 54 of his 63 rebounds on the defensive end and averages just shy of one steal per contest for an OU team that averages nearly eight per game. Forwards Kur Kuath and Victor Iwuakor combine for nearly nine rebounds and do most of the work on the offensive boards.

How to make Kansas vs. Oklahoma picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting both teams to combine for 143 points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oklahoma vs. Kansas? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.