No. 3 Kansas will try to bounce back from its first Big 12 loss of the season when it hosts No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks (13-2) had their nine-game winning streak snapped in a 65-60 loss at UCF on Wednesday, despite entering that game as 7-point favorites. Oklahoma is also coming off its first conference loss, falling to TCU in an 80-71 final. The Sooners (13-2) are seeking their first win at Kansas in 21 years, dropping 22 consecutive games in one of the country's most historic venues.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Kansas vs. Oklahoma odds, while the over/under is 142.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Kansas vs. Oklahoma game:

Kansas vs. Oklahoma spread: Kansas -6.5

Kansas vs. Oklahoma over/under: 142.5 points

Kansas vs. Oklahoma money line: Kansas -293, Oklahoma +234

Kansas has dominated this rivalry historically, including its 22 consecutive wins over Oklahoma in Lawrence. The Jayhawks have won five straight meetings between these teams overall, including a 78-55 blowout win in Norman last year. Senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. leads Kansas with 19.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, scoring at least 16 points in nine straight games.

Senior center Hunter Dickinson is one of the premier big men in college basketball, averaging a double-double with 18.9 points and 11.9 rebounds. He had 30 points and 11 rebounds against TCU last Saturday. Oklahoma played its first true road game of the season on Wednesday, falling to TCU by nine points as a 5-point underdog.

While Kansas blew out Oklahoma in the most recent meeting, that was an outlier compared to the other four games during the Jayhawks' five-game winning streak in the series. Their other four wins came by a combined 16 points, so Oklahoma generally keeps these games close. The Jayhawks are coming off a disappointing showing against UCF and have turned the ball over 18 times in each of their first two Big 12 games.

Oklahoma has racked up 36 assists on 50 made shots over the last two games, and it has six players averaging more than eight points per game. Junior guard Javian McCollum leads the way with 14.9 points and 4.0 assists per game after finishing with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists against TCU on Wednesday. Sophomore guard Otega Oweh is also scoring in double figures, averaging 14.3 points.

