No. 17 Kentucky used an offensive outburst to knock off SEC-leading No. 13 Alabama 117-95 at Rupp Arena on Saturday. In the 158th all-time meeting between the SEC programs, Kentucky set a record for the most points scored in a single outing against the Crimson Tide. Kentucky also set a school record for most points against a ranked opponent.

The Wildcats (19-8, 9-5 SEC) recorded their first Quad 1 win at home this season after dropping the previous three chances against Florida, Tennessee and Gonzaga. Kentucky scored 58 points in the first 20 minutes of action, which marked its most points scored in a first half against a ranked opponent since a game against Arkansas in 1998.

Kentucky freshman guard Justin Edwards finished with a career-high 28 points on a perfect 10-of-10 shooting from the floor. Edward's big day was the most made field goals without a miss under coach John Calipari at Kentucky.

Alabama (19-8, 11-3) had won seven of its last eight games dating back to a road loss to Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide played without guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (injury) and forward Mohamed Wague (suspension). Wague was issued a one-game suspension by the SEC after he elbowed Florida's Alex Condon in the head during a 98-93 win over Florida.