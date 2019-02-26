Kentucky vs. Arkansas odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 107-79 roll

Tuesday's college basketball schedule features an SEC battle when No. 4 Kentucky hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks at Rupp Arena at 9 p.m. ET. Kentucky (23-4, 12-2) cruised to a 27-point victory over Auburn on Saturday behind a strong performance from freshman guard Keldon Johnson, who recorded eight points, 17 rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile, Arkansas (14-13, 5-9) enters Tuesday's road game needing a win after losing five straight games. The latest Kentucky vs. Arkansas odds have the Wildcats favored by 16.5-points, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is set at 142.5. Before you make any Kentucky vs. Arkansas picks, check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 17 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 107-79 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Kentucky vs. Arkansas. We can tell you the model likes the over, and it also has generated a strong point-spread selection that hits over 50 percent of the time. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Wildcats enter Tuesday's showdown having covered the spread in 10 of their past 12 games. Kentucky will need another huge performance from sophomore forward P.J. Washington if the Wildcats want to keep pace atop the SEC standings. Washington has been filling the stat sheet in recent weeks, averaging over 21 points in his last six outings.

His play on both ends has helped Kentucky cover in six of its past eight SEC games, and the Wildcats' defense has been impressive overall during that span. In fact, they've held their opponents to 58 points or less in five of their past eight conference games, and if they can hold the Razorbacks to another low number on Tuesday night, they'll have a great chance to get the win and cover at Rupp Arena.

But just because the Wildcats have been playing extremely well lately doesn't mean they can cover the Kentucky vs. Arkansas spread.

Despite their recent losing skid, the Razorbacks have found themselves an explosive playmaker who can take over a game. Sophomore forward Daniel Gafford is an extremely difficult matchup for opposing defenders and he enters Tuesday's matchup averaging 16.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this season. The 6-foot-11 forward is coming off an impressive performance against Texas A&M that saw him record 23 points and 13 rebounds.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Kentucky? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Arkansas vs. Kentucky spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed college hoops, and find out.