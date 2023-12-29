The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) and the Illinois State Redbirds (8-4) square off in a non-conference tilt on Friday. The Wildcats have been rolling lately, winners of three straight games. Last Thursday, Kentucky knocked off Louisville 95-76. Likewise, Illinois State has won five of its past six outings, and on Dec. 21, the Redbirds beat SE Missouri State 85-64.

Tipoff from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Kentucky leads the all-time series 1-0. The Wildcats are 20-point favorites in the latest Illinois State vs. Kentucky odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.5.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 of the 2023-24 season on a 101-64 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 11-3 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Kentucky vs. Illinois State:

Illinois State vs. Kentucky spread: Wildcats -20

Illinois State vs. Kentucky Over-Under: 149.5 points

Illinois State vs. Kentucky money line: Wildcats -3257, Redbirds +1388

ILST: Illinois State has hit the 1H Game Total Over in 9 of their last 13 away games

UK: Kentucky has hit the Game Total Over in 23 of their last 33 games



Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky's offense has been well-balanced to start the campaign. The Wildcats are second in the SEC in points per game (90.6) but first in assists (19.1) and field-goal percentage (49.7). Freshman guard Rob Dillingham is a very quick and decisive ball-handler. Dillingham has good leaping ability but has the court vision to find open teammates.

Why Illinois State can cover

Senior guard Darius Burford swiftly attacks the lane with his quickness, absorbs contact consistently, and gets to the free-throw line with ease. The Illinois native averages a team-high 13.7 points with 2.5 boards per game. He's scored 20-plus points in consecutive games. In the victory over SEMO, Burford had 22 points and three assists.

How to make Kentucky vs. Illinois State picks

