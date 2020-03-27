Kentucky's Johnny Juzang entering NCAA transfer portal after freshman season

Kentucky wing Johnny Juzang is entering his name into the transfer portal after playing a reserve role as a freshman at Kentucky. Juzang was the No. 33 overall prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

The California native played in 28 games in the 2019-20 season, starting two, and averaging 12.3 minutes per game. He scored 2.9 points per game on 44.1% shooing, including 32.6% from 3-point range.

"What a ride," Juzang wrote in a message posted to Twitter on Friday. "This last year at Kentucky was one of the best experiences of my life. I grew so much not only as a player, but as a young man as well. I'd like to thank all my coaches, my brothers, the trainers, the staff, BBN, and everyone who made this year so special. From the bottom of my heart I'm going to miss this place. With lots of thought and consideration, I've decided to put my name into the transfer portal."

Juzang's role fluctuated throughout the season but his best outings came on the road. Juzang scored a season-high 13 points in UK's February win at Tennessee and contributed 10 in a season-high 33 minutes during UK's 71-70 comeback victory at Florida on March 7. That contest turned out to be the Wildcats' final game of the season.

He is the second member of Kentucky's five-man 2019 recruiting class to leave the program. Kahlil Whitney left the team in January. Guard Tyrese Maxey is considered a potential first-round draft pick but has not announced yet if he will leave school.