Indiana will wear a patch on its home and away jerseys during the 2023-24 men's college basketball season to honor longtime coach Bob Knight, who died earlier this week at 83. The commemorative patch reads "RMK" for his full name (Robert Montgomery Knight) and features three stars above the letters to symbolize the three national championships he brought to the program in 1976, 1981 and 1987.

Knight coached at Indiana for 29 seasons from 1971 to 2000. He helped elevate the Hoosiers program into blue blood status in men's college basketball and finished his coaching career with 902 wins, which sits sixth all time in men's Division I history.

The eight-time Big Ten Coach of the Year and four-time national coach of year winner was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 1991. The following season, Knight guided Indiana to the Final Four, which would be the program's final trip to the event under the direction of the legendary and controversial coach.

Following his departure from Indiana, Knight was hired at Texas Tech where he coached from 2001-08. Knight took the Texas Tech program to the NCAA Tournament four times in seven seasons, lifting the Red Raiders from bottom-feeder status to a regular in the Big Dance.