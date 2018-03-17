March Madness: Maryland governor picked UMBC to beat Virginia, win 2018 NCAA title

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

UMBC made college basketball history on Friday by becoming the first-ever No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Until Friday, No. 16 seeds were 0-135 against No. 1s. But the UMBC Retrievers made it 1-135 by stunning the top overall seed Cavaliers 74-54, busting brackets everywhere -- including the last remaining perfect bracket with CBS Sports -- in the process.

According to CBS Sports data, 99.4 percent of people picked Virginia to knock out UMBC. However, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, loyal to his roots, was not one of them.

Hogan tweeted out his completed bracket on Thursday ahead of the first-round games and, homer picks or not, predicted UMBC would knock off Virginia in the first round ... along with everyone else en route to a national title.

They say a 16 will never upset a 1, but we've been known to beat the odds around here from time to time. #MarchMadness #RetrieverNation pic.twitter.com/t4nu4quUlv — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 15, 2018

The Retrievers were a 20.5-point underdog against Virginia and nearly knocked the Cavaliers off by the same margin.

By my count, he's got 10 first-round picks already eliminated from his bracket. But entering the second round, his Final Four and championship predictions -- UMBC, Michigan, Michigan State and Villanova -- is still intact.

Not many can say that after Friday.