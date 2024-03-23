The second-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles look to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013 when they face the No. 10 seed Colorado Buffaloes in a second-round matchup in the South Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Marquette (26-9) used a strong second half to defeat Western Kentucky 87-69 on Friday for its second consecutive first-round victory after having lost three straight openers. The Buffaloes (26-10), who knocked off Boise State in the First Four, outlasted Florida 102-100 on Friday to give them back-to-back wins in "The Big Dance" for the first time since 1955.

Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. The Golden Eagles are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Marquette vs. Colorado odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5.

Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Colorado vs. Marquette:

Marquette vs. Colorado spread: Golden Eagles -3.5

Marquette vs. Colorado over/under: 147.5 points

Marquette vs. Colorado money line: Golden Eagles -178, Buffaloes +147

MAR: The Golden Eagles are 17-9 against the spread as favorites this season



COL: The Buffaloes are 9-10 ATS in road or neutral-site games this campaign



Why Marquette can cover

The Golden Eagles trailed Western Kentucky 43-36 at halftime but dominated the final 20 minutes, hitting 20 of its 36 shot attempts. Junior guard Kam Jones scored 18 of his game-high 28 points in the second half, while senior guard Tyler Kolek recorded 10 of his 11 assists after intermission. Jones, who was 10-for-16 from the field and sank five 3-pointers, has produced at least 23 points in six of his last 10 games.

Kolek was impressive in his return from an oblique injury that sidelined him for six contests. He poured in 18 points to register his seventh double-double of the season and matched the school record for most assists in an NCAA Tournament game set in 2003 by Dwyane Wade. Junior guard Stevie Mitchell scored 16 points against the Hilltoppers and junior forward David Joplin finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the first double-double of his career.

Why Colorado can cover

All five starters scored in double figures for the Buffaloes on Friday, with KJ Simpson leading the way with 23 points. The junior guard, who tops Colorado with an average of 19.7 points, helped the team advance by hitting a jumper with two seconds remaining in the second half. Simpson scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds against Boise State on Wednesday in his NCAA Tournament debut for his third double-double of the season.

Senior center Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 10.6 points this season but has raised his game during March Madness. After recording 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting versus the Broncos in the First Four, Lampkin registered 21 points, six rebounds and five assists in Friday's victory. Senior forward Tristan da Silva has gone 14-for-21 from the field and 6-for-9 from beyond the arc in the first two games of the Tournament for Colorado, which shot 63% from the floor and 84.8% from the free-throw line against Florida as it posted its 10th win in 11 overall contests.

