Marquette's brother duo splits after Sam Hauser transfers to Virginia and Joey Hauser heads to Michigan State
The Hauser brothers committed to their new colleges Tuesday
Two 2019 Final Four teams were rewarded Tuesday when two of the most coveted transfer prospects in college basketball made their commitments.
Sam and Joey Hauser, who defected from Marquette to the surprise of most in mid-April, announced Tuesday afternoon where they were going.
Turns out, they'll be splitting up. The elder brother, Sam, is joining up with Virginia; he'll be sitting this season and will exhaust his final season of college eligibility in 2020-21. The younger Hauser, Joey, has three years of eligibility left; he announced that Michigan State is his destination. Like Sam, Joey will sit the 2019-20, per standard NCAA transfer protocol.
While we don't know what Virginia or Michigan State's rosters will look like 18 months from now, having the Hausers on board for 2020-21 should prove to be crucial, given what players are expected to leave each school a year from now. The Hausers are flexibile offensive players, each marksmen from 3-point range: Sam shot 40.2% from 3-point distance last season, on 219 shots; Joey was a 42.5% 3-point shooter on 106 attempts.
Sam Hauser grew into a big piece for Marquette the past two seasons, averaging 14.1 points as a sophomore and 14.9 as a junior. Joey, who just completed his freshman season, averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.
Michigan State and Virginia will get to tailor their new talents behind the scenes for a season, and remember: both squads are expecting big campaigns coming off the 2019 Final Four. The Spartans are ranked No. 1 in CBS Sports' Top 25 And 1 heading into the upcoming season. Reigning champs UVA are No. 8.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wade talks after suspension
What Wade didn't say may be more telling than what he actually said Tuesday at the SEC spring...
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas falls out of top 10
Hampton choosing to play in New Zealand is a big blow to the Jayhawks
-
Five-star G RJ Hampton going pro in NBL
Hampton spurned some college basketball bluebloods for a chance to play in Australia
-
NCAA reverses De Sousa ruling
KU will welcome its rising big man back to the court after he sat all of last season
-
2019 college basketball coaching changes
Juwan Howard's hiring at Michigan was, barring something entirely unexpected, the last change...
-
NCAA hears appeal De Sousa's appeal
De Sousa could withdraw from NBA Draft and retun to school if the NCAA restores his eligib...