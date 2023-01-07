The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will meet in a rivalry game on Saturday afternoon. Michigan State is on a five-game winning streak coming into this matchup after beating Nebraska on Tuesday. Michigan has bounced back from a two-game losing streak with a pair of wins over Maryland and Penn State.

Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Spartans are favored by 4 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 139. Before entering any Michigan vs. Michigan State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 of the season 30-16 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $800 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Michigan. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Michigan State vs. Michigan:

Michigan State vs. Michigan spread: Michigan State -4

Michigan State vs. Michigan over/under: 139 points

Michigan State vs. Michigan money line: Michigan State -180, Michigan +155

Michigan State vs. Michigan picks: See picks here

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan has bounced back from losses to North Carolina and Central Michigan with two of its best performances of the season. The Wolverines were dominant against Maryland on New Year's Day, cruising to an 81-46 win in a game that oddsmakers had lined as a pick'em. They added a double-digit win against Penn State earlier this week, so they are feeling good about themselves heading into this matchup.

Junior center Hunter Dickinson leads Michigan with 18.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, while freshman guard Jett Howard is scoring 14.6 points. Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin is also chipping in double digits with 12.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, so the Wolverines have a balanced scoring attack. They have covered the spread in six of their last eight games and are one of two teams (Wisconsin) in the Big Ten without a conference loss.

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State is playing its best basketball of the season coming into this rivalry showdown, which is going to lead to a raucous environment on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans have rattled off five consecutive wins, capped off by a 74-56 win against Nebraska on Tuesday. They have also gone on the road and knocked off Penn State as 4-point underdogs during their current hot streak.

Senior guard Tyson Walker leads Michigan State with 13.9 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game. Senior forward Joey Hauser (13.8), junior guard A.J. Hoggard (11.9) and senior forward Malik Hall (10.7) are each scoring in double figures as well. They have won and covered the spread in six of the last nine meetings between these teams.

How to make Michigan State vs. Michigan picks

The model has simulated Michigan vs. Michigan State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Michigan? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 30-16 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.