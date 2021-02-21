It is an epic showdown between two of the nation's top teams when the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines and the fourth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes square off in a Big Ten battle on Sunday. The Wolverines (15-1, 10-1) have won four straight and beat No. 21 Wisconsin and Rutgers after a nearly three-week layoff because of the pandemic. The Buckeyes (18-4, 12-4) have won seven in a row, including victories against ranked Wisconsin and Iowa teams. Both teams score more than 78 points per game and allow less than 70.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The Wolverines are a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Michigan vs. Ohio State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 146.

Michigan vs. Ohio State spread: Wolverines -1.5

Michigan vs. Ohio State over-under: 146

Michigan vs. Ohio State money line: Michigan -125, Ohio State +105

Michigan: G Mike Smith is hitting 63.6 percent (14-for-22) on three-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ohio State: F Kyle Young has five steals, four blocks and no turnovers over the last four games.

Why Ohio State can cover



Ohio State is 14-7-1 against the spread overall, and the Buckeyes have a strong core led by sophomore E.J. Liddell. The 6-foot-7 forward is a physical presence and can do it all, leading the team in scoring (15.5), rebounds (6.6) and blocked shots (1.3). Guard Duane Washington Jr. and CJ Walker facilitate the action, with Walker leading the team with 4.3 assists and adding 8.7 points and Washington the second-leading scorer at 14.9 and chipping in 2.9 assists.

The home team is 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these rivals, and the Buckeyes also limit the turnovers, giving the ball away 10.4 times per game while the Wolverines rank last in the Big Ten in forcing just 10.3. Washington also is a sharpshooter from the outside, hitting 38.1 from three-point range and making a conference-best 2.8 per game. Forwards Justice Sueing and Kyle Young also make major contributions, combining for 19.3 points and 11.5 rebounds.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan is 12-4 against the spread overall this season, and the Wolverines are defined by the two-way play of Hunter Dickinson and Franz Wagner. Dickinson has made a huge impact as a freshman, as the 7-foot-1 center leads the team in scoring (14.6) and rebounds (7.8). He also protects the rim, blocking 1.6 shots per contest. The Wolverines are second in the Big Ten in rebounding margin at 8.5, and Wagner (6.8) and Isaiah Livers (6.1) also make big contributions.

The Wolverines are 4-1 against the spread against ranked teams this season, and they can catch fire from outside. They rank third in the conference at 38 percent from three-point range, and Livers has hit 43.5 percent on a team-high 85 tries. Guard Mike Smith has hit 48.6 percent on 37 attempts and leads the Big Ten with 5.3 assists per game. Michigan ranks third in the nation in allowing opponents to hit just 37.7 of their shots from the field, and foes score just 64.9 points per game.

