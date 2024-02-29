We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on the schedule as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Michigan Wolverines are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Rutgers is 14-13 overall and 11-4 at home, while Michigan is 8-20 overall and 2-8 on the road. The Wolverines have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers vs. Michigan spread: Rutgers -7

Rutgers vs. Michigan over/under: 137.5 points

Rutgers vs. Michigan money line: Rutgers: -300, Michigan: +240

What you need to know about Rutgers

Rutgers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after its third straight loss. The Scarlet Knights took a 63-46 bruising from the Maryland Terrapins. The Scarlet Knights didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Rutgers only had one player record double-digit points in Sunday's loss. Aundre Hyatt racked up 13 points, three rebounds and one assist against Maryland. The Scarlet Knights are now 1-4 against the spread in their last five games. Rutgers has also lost five of its last six home games against the Wolverines.

What you need to know about Michigan

Meanwhile, Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after its fifth straight loss. The Wolverines fell 84-76 to the Purdue Boilermakers. Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Dug McDaniel, who scored 19 points along with six assists and two steals.

McDaniel leads the Wolverines in scoring with 16.7 points per game. He's also averaging 4.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. Michigan is 3-15 against the spread in its last 18 games and the Wolverines are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games on the road.

