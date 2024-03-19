As the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament bracket, the UConn Huskies can become the first team since Florida in 2006-2007 to repeat as National Champion. UConn went 31-3 this season and captured the Big East's regular season and conference tournament titles with relative ease. They have won seven straight games and 21 of 22 contests heading into the 2024 March Madness bracket. With balanced scoring, strong guard play, and five players averaging more than 10 points per game, it's hard to fathom the Huskies losing early in this year's Big Dance.

However, the No.1 overall seed has failed to win the National Championship in nine straight editions of March Madness. Is it the proper strategy to back the favorites with your 2024 NCAA Tournament picks in a year where three teams, UConn, Houston, and Purdue, stood out? Before you make your 2024 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's dramatic Final Four run as a 4-seed last year. It went an amazing 22-10 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 13 Furman over No. 4 Virginia and No. 10 Penn State over No. 7 Texas A&M. The model has beaten over 92% of all CBS Sports bracket players in three of the past five tournaments.

One Midwest Region surprise the model has identified: No. 11 Oregon knocks off No. 6 South Carolina. The Ducks started out 6-0 in conference play before losing eight of their last 14 conference games. Led by center N'Faly Dante, who dominated during the Pac-12 Tournament, Oregon poses matchup problems for South Carolina, who doesn't have the necessary size to handle the 6-foot-11 center. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks, while strong defensively, rank outside the top-200 in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, free throw percentage and points per game. It's the prime formula for a first round upset.

Another Midwest Region surprise the model has identified: No. 5 Gonzaga beats No. 4 Kansas in the second round. Wyoming transfer forward Graham Ike led the team with 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game en route to a 25-7 season and the West Coast Conference Tournament title. Mark Few's team has made eight straight Sweet 16 appearances and assuming they can get by upstart McNeese State as the model projects, a potentially undermanned Kansas team may experience trouble against the high-flying Bulldogs. See which other 2024 March Madness matchups to target here.

