Each of Purdue's last three seasons has ended at the hands of a 13th seed or higher in the NCAA Tournament bracket. The Boilermakers became the second No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament history to lose to a 16-seed last year, falling to Fairleigh Dickinson in the opening round. The year before, Purdue reached the Sweet 16, but lost to No. 15 seed St. Peter's as a No. 3 seed. In 2021, the Boilermakers lost in the opening round to No. 13 North Texas. Virginia won the National Championship in 2019 after becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose in the opening round in 2018. Can Purdue do the same for your 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket picks?

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's dramatic Final Four run as a 4-seed last year. It went an amazing 22-10 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 13 Furman over No. 4 Virginia and No. 10 Penn State over No. 7 Texas A&M. The model has beaten over 92% of all CBS Sports bracket players in three of the past five tournaments.

One Midwest Region surprise the model has identified: No. 11 seed Oregon knocks off No. 6 seed South Carolina in a 4 p.m. ET matchup on Thursday. South Carolina is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017, and Lamont Paris is getting set for just the second NCAA Tournament game of his career. The Gamecocks were picked to finish dead last in the preseason SEC poll, but they used 23 comeback wins to exceed all expectations.

Oregon has significantly more NCAA Tournament experience in recent years, making the Sweet 16 four times in the last seven tournaments. The Ducks have won six straight first-round games under head coach Dana Altman, and they are coming off a Pac-12 Tournament title. South Carolina is coming off a blowout loss to Auburn in the SEC Tournament, so these teams are trending in opposite directions heading into this matchup.

Another Midwest Region surprise the model has identified: No. 9 seed TCU defeats No. 8 seed Utah State. TCU had one of the most challenging schedules in the country playing in the Big 12, which sent eight teams to the 2024 NCAA Tournament. They handed Houston, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, its second loss of the year as one of four victories against ranked opponents. Meanwhile, Utah State only played two ranked opponents all season with a softer schedule in the Mountain West.

TCU is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country, averaging 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, which helps the Horned Frogs to rank 33rd in the country in field goals made. Emanuel Miller, a 6-foot-7 senior, and Ernest Udeh Jr., a 6-foot-11 sophomore, each average more than two offensive rebounds per contest. The model projects TCU to generate a few extra possessions and in an evenly matched contest in an 8 vs. 9 matchup, that could make all the difference in the game's outcome. See which other 2024 March Madness matchups to target here.

